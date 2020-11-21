Margaret Hauler's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pfeil Funeral Home in Sandusky, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pfeil Funeral Home website.
Published by Pfeil Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
