Margaret Hauler
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1929
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Margaret Hauler's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pfeil Funeral Home in Sandusky, OH .

Published by Pfeil Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pfeil Funeral Homes
109 Monroe Street, Monroeville, Ohio 44847
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Pfeil Funeral Homes
109 Monroe Street, Monroeville, Ohio 44847
Pfeil Funeral Home
