Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret Hirezi
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1926
DIED
November 23, 2020
Margaret Hirezi's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
12424 Brogdon Ln., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
12424 Brogdon Ln, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.