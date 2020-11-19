Menu
Margaret Hoffman
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1938
DIED
November 15, 2020
Margaret Hoffman's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC .

Published by Woodlawn Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
So sorry to hear of Margaret Ann’s passing she was a special lady prayers for her family
Randy & Joyce Fletcher
Friend
November 18, 2020
I miss you already...I enjoyed our phone calls and blessed to see you before you passed. Save me a place Mar. I love you.
Deborah Rogers Peritz
Friend
November 18, 2020
Margaret was a wonderful and kind person. She was so nice and soft spoken. Always concerned for others and smiling. She will be missed by Our Second Baptist Family. May God bless and pour his grace out upon Margaret’s entire family and all of her friends as everyone goes through this time.
Glenn Kincade
Friend
November 18, 2020