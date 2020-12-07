Margaret Jones's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Murphy Parks Funeral Service in Shelbyville, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Murphy Parks Funeral Service website.
Published by Murphy Parks Funeral Service on Dec. 7, 2020.
