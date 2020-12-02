Menu
Margaret Kesler
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1939
DIED
September 10, 2020
Margaret Kesler's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

Published by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory
214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Funeral services provided by:
Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory
