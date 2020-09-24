Menu
Margaret (Hackel) Kuchta
DIED
September 22, 2020
Margaret (Hackel) Kuchta Age 96, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Wife of the late John E. "Tuffy" Kuchta. Beloved mother of Elaine (Robert) Broniecki and the late Priscilla (Jim) Voelker. Grandmother of April (Rich) Minech, T.J. (Traci) Broniecki, Christopher (Laurie) Solan, and Allison Akers. Great Grandmother of John and Michael Solan and Brayden and Lillian Akers and Frances Mulheran. Sister of Harriet Schnelbach. Preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters. Visitations Sunday 2-8 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 9:15 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in Prince of Peace Parish at St. Adalbert Church at 10:00 AM. Due to the Covid-19 regulations, visitations are limited to 25 people at a time, masks must be worn at all times, and you should social distance. If desired, donations should be made to Vitas Hospice, 2009 Mackenzie Way, Suite 110, Cranberry PA 16066.
Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Sep
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Prince of Peace Parish-St. Adalbert Church
81 South 13th Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
