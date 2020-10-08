Of North Versailles, formerly of East Pittsburgh, age 69, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Richard M. Lydic, Sr. for 38 years.



Loving and precious mother of Richard (Laura) M. Lydic, Jr. and the late Charlie Lydic.



Proud grandmother of Nicole Lydic.



Dear sister of John (Mary) Navish of Maine and Frank (Eileen) Navish of East Pittsburgh.



Aunt of Frank Navish of VA and Evelyn (Jeff) Festor of Penn Twp.



Maggie was a 1969 graduate of East Pittsburgh High School and a retired technician with the University of Pittsburgh Animal Laboratories. Currently, she was an assistant with the East Pittsburgh Borough Tax Office. Maggie was a member of the Ladies A.O.H., Division 7 in Turtle Creek. Maggie's favorite enjoyment was time spent with family and friends.



Friends are welcome on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Due to the pandemic, visitors will be limited to 25 at any one time.



Mass of Christian Burial will be in Sacred Heart Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish on Saturday at 10 a.m.



Maggie will be entombed with Charlie in the Penn Lincoln Mausoleum.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.