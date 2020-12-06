Menu
Margaret-Mary Rogers
1951 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1951
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Royal Air Force
Margaret-Mary Rogers's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. in Nashua, NH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street, Nashua, NH 03060-3844
