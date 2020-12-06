Margaret Mitchell's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. in Wellsboro, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. website.
Published by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. on Dec. 6, 2020.
