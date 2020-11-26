Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret Morefield
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1927
DIED
November 19, 2020
Margaret Morefield's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitley's Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whitley's Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Stallings Memorial Baptist Church
Dec
2
Interment
2:00p.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery Annex
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Harold, so sorry to see that your mom has passed away.
You will be in our prayers.
Tom & Joanne Crowder
Friend
November 22, 2020