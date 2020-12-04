Menu
Margaret Morton
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1930
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
AARP
Margaret Morton's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Copeland Funeral Home in Moon Township, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Copeland Funeral Home website.

Published by Copeland Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Church
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
R.d. Copeland Inc.
981 Brodhead Rd., Moon Township, Pennsylvania 15108
Dec
6
Copeland Funeral Home
Marge was a kind soul, always with a smile. Remembering her with much fondness for our time working together at the Coraopolis Record. My deepest sympathy to the family and the many who loved her. She will always have a place in my heart.
Daniel M Miller
Coworker
December 1, 2020