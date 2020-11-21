Menu
Margaret Mosher
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1932
DIED
November 17, 2020
Margaret Mosher's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cannon Funeral Home in Albany, NY .

Published by Cannon Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave. , Albany, NY 12205
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Pius X Church
23 Crumite Rd, Loudonville, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Cannon Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Dear Mr. Mosher, Ellen, Susan, Paula & Family,
Sending my deepest sympathy to you in the loss of your beautiful wife & Mom. I will never forget what a great neighbour she was for 48 years. I can still see her gardening, my daughter loved to see her peony’s coming out every year and all the years she shared her tomatoes with us, which we talk about often. I wish I could be there in person to pay my respects. I am sending my deepest sympathy to you all with my prayers and love for your Mom and our other amazing neighbour Mrs. Ann White. Very sad, the loss of a beautiful person. God bless.
Sheila Savage
Neighbor
November 20, 2020