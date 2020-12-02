Menu
Margaret Nobles
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 9, 1944
DIED
November 24, 2020
Margaret Nobles's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson Funeral Home in Aynor, SC .

Published by Johnson Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45p.m.
Rehobeth Baptist Church
2800 Dog Bluff Road, Galivants Ferry 29544
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
