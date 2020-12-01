Menu
Margaret Noel
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1935
DIED
November 29, 2020
Margaret Noel's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc in Burlington, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sharpe Funeral Home Inc website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc,
520 Rosenwald St., Burlington, North Carolina 27217
Dec
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc,
520 Rosenwald St., Burlington, North Carolina 27217
