Margaret Oliver's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Townson-Smith Funeral Home in Robbinsville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Townson-Smith Funeral Home website.
Published by Townson-Smith Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
