Margaret Porter
1921 - 2020
BORN
November 26, 1921
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Little Sisters Of The Poor
U.S. Navy
Margaret Porter's passing at the age of 99 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, Pennsylvania 19064
Funeral services provided by:
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
