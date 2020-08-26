Margaret E. (Quiring) Porter



Age 89, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, of Carrick. Loving Wife of Clifford Porter for 69 years. Devoted Mother of Kathleen (William) Allison, Mary Lou (Jack) Case, Melissa (Ed) Chrzanowski, Margaret (Ron) Murphy, Jeanine (Rick) Doyle, Cliff Porter, Christine (Robert) Fauth, Theresa (Craig) Hout, Amy (Sean) Doyle, Patrick (Melissa) Porter, Barbara (Alaina) Correll, Jennifer (Selena) Porter-Suarez, and the late James (Deborah) Porter. Also 33 Grandchildren, 38 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Sister of Irene Grundy, Marie Doyle, David Quiring, and the late Thomas, George, William "Bud", and Richard Quiring, Ruth Andler, and Dorothy Laur. Visitations Tuesday 6-8 PM and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road, where relatives and friends are invited to attend her Blessing Services on Thursday at 10 AM. Due to the COVID-19, Visitations and Services will be limited to 25 people, masks must be worn at all times and you must social distance yourself. She was the matriarch of a large extended family and was a beacon of kindness and support for family and friends. After raising her children, she became a cardiac nurse and she spent her retirement continuing to care for others. We will miss her dearly.





Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.