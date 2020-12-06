Menu
Margaret Serelis-Balint
1942 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1942
DIED
November 28, 2020
Margaret Serelis-Balint's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zahoran Funeral Home in South Bend, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 10:30p.m.
Christ The King
52473 State RD 933, South Bend, Indiana 46637
Dec
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery
4401 S. 111th Street, Chi, Illinois 60655
Funeral services provided by:
Zahoran Funeral Home
