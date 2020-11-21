Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret Snapp
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1938
DIED
November 18, 2020
Margaret Snapp's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cromes Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cromes Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
302 S. Main Avenue, Sidney, Ohio 45365
Nov
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
302 S. Main Avenue, Sidney, Ohio 45365
Funeral services provided by:
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Donna I'm so sorry. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Leslie
November 20, 2020
Keith and Tammie, my sympathy and thoughts are with you at this most difficult time. Keep close to your heart the memories of the happy times, even death cannot take them away.
Frederick Cruea
Friend
November 20, 2020