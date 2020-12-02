Menu
Margaret Stephenson
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1939
DIED
November 12, 2020
Margaret Stephenson's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, IA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722
Nov
16
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722
