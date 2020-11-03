Margaret Ann (Margy) Wright Tam



passed away on October 27, 2020, from



cancer, just two months shy of her



73rd birthday.



Margy was born in Ogden, Utah to



Miriam Margaret (Marge) Walker



Wright and Joseph S. Wright.



She attended Ogden High where



she was head cheerleader. Next



came college at Utah State where



she was a member of Chi Omega



sorority. She spent a brief time at



Weber State and then went on to



obtain a BS degree in nursing from



the University of Utah.



She married Ronald Tam and they



had one daughter, Brandi Tam



Mimnaugh. They later divorced.



Margy worked as a Registered



Nurse for the U.S. Postal Service.



She enjoyed music and dancing,



swimming, water ballet, biking, and



planting tomatoes, tomatoes, and



more tomatoes across the entire



south side of her condo. She loved



her tomatoes.



Margy is survived by her soulmate,



Tom Buchanan, her daughter, and



two granddaughters, Jo and Tyler



Mimnaugh.



A Celebration of Life will be held



at a future time.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.