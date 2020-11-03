Margaret Ann (Margy) Wright Tam
passed away on October 27, 2020, from
cancer, just two months shy of her
73rd birthday.
Margy was born in Ogden, Utah to
Miriam Margaret (Marge) Walker
Wright and Joseph S. Wright.
She attended Ogden High where
she was head cheerleader. Next
came college at Utah State where
she was a member of Chi Omega
sorority. She spent a brief time at
Weber State and then went on to
obtain a BS degree in nursing from
the University of Utah.
She married Ronald Tam and they
had one daughter, Brandi Tam
Mimnaugh. They later divorced.
Margy worked as a Registered
Nurse for the U.S. Postal Service.
She enjoyed music and dancing,
swimming, water ballet, biking, and
planting tomatoes, tomatoes, and
more tomatoes across the entire
south side of her condo. She loved
her tomatoes.
Margy is survived by her soulmate,
Tom Buchanan, her daughter, and
two granddaughters, Jo and Tyler
Mimnaugh.
A Celebration of Life will be held
at a future time.
Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.