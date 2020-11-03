Menu
Margaret Ann "Margy" Tam
1947 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1947
DIED
October 27, 2020
ABOUT
Ogden High
University of Utah
Weber State
Margaret Ann (Margy) Wright Tam

passed away on October 27, 2020, from

cancer, just two months shy of her

73rd birthday.

Margy was born in Ogden, Utah to

Miriam Margaret (Marge) Walker

Wright and Joseph S. Wright.

She attended Ogden High where

she was head cheerleader. Next

came college at Utah State where

she was a member of Chi Omega

sorority. She spent a brief time at

Weber State and then went on to

obtain a BS degree in nursing from

the University of Utah.

She married Ronald Tam and they

had one daughter, Brandi Tam

Mimnaugh. They later divorced.

Margy worked as a Registered

Nurse for the U.S. Postal Service.

She enjoyed music and dancing,

swimming, water ballet, biking, and

planting tomatoes, tomatoes, and

more tomatoes across the entire

south side of her condo. She loved

her tomatoes.

Margy is survived by her soulmate,

Tom Buchanan, her daughter, and

two granddaughters, Jo and Tyler

Mimnaugh.

A Celebration of Life will be held

at a future time.

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
