Margaret Anna Thompson
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1930
DIED
July 10, 2020
Margaret A. Thompson, 90, of Elizabeth Township, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Gahanna, Ohio. Margaret was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on May 5, 1930, the daughter of Harry H. and Alfretta L. (Smail) Robinson. She was the beloved wife of sixty-eight years of the late Raymond G. Thompson; loving mother of Daniel (Susan) Thompson and Loretta (William - John, Rachel, and family) Cole; grandmother of Robert (Whitney) Pulcini, Jonathan (Allison) Pulcini, Jennifer (Christopher) Borders and Christine (Joel) Miller; adoring great-grandmother of Ethan and Benjamin Borders, and Grace Miller. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Elizabeth Bell, Loretta M. Vabic, and Sandra L. Sutton; her brother, Ronald E. Robinson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was an active member of the McKeesport Assembly of God Church, where she also served as the church secretary. She was a very caring and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed vacationing with her family, bowling, baking, and caring for her plants and flowers. The family would like to thank the caregivers and the staff of Three Creeks Senior Living and Wesley Hospice for the comfort and dignity they provided to her with their care. Funeral Service and burial will be private for the immediate family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Monroeville. (412-856-4747).
