Margaret Toth's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank Duca Funeral Home Inc Westmont Chapel in Johnstown, PA .
Published by Frank Duca Funeral Home Inc Westmont Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
