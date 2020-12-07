Menu
Margaret Turner
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1931
DIED
December 5, 2020
Margaret Turner's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston in Folkston, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston website.

Published by Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
2:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home
526 Oakwood St, Folkston, Georgia 31537
Dec
9
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home
526 Oakwood St, Folkston, Georgia 31537
Funeral services provided by:
Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston
