Margaret Uriostegui
1956 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1956
DIED
November 12, 2020
Margaret Uriostegui's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home in Franklin Park, IL .

Published by Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
10050 Ivanhoe Avenue, Park, Illinois 60176
Nov
17
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
10050 Ivanhoe Avenue, Park, Illinois 60176
Funeral services provided by:
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
