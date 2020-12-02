Margaret Vickery's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone Funeral Home - Evansville website.
Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.