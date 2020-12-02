Menu
Margaret Vickery
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1933
DIED
November 24, 2020
Margaret Vickery's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone Funeral Home - Evansville website.

Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Nov
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Nov
30
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss. Our thoughts are with your family during this difficult time. Margaret will remain in our hearts forever.
The Staff of Lakeside Manor
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020