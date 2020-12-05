Margaret Tennant Waterfall was born in Sandy, Utah, December 30, 1930, the daughter of John and Dora Tennant. She was an example of honesty, loyalty and a strong work ethic as she persevered in life's challenges with dignity and strength. She cared deeply about her family and friends.



Margaret graduated from Jordan High School in 1948. It was during high school she met the Davis High student who would become her eternal companion, Clarence Waterfall. While he served a mission in Switzerland, Margaret kept herself busy attending the Barbizon Modeling School in New York City. Thereafter she enjoyed modeling for ZCMI and other department stores, with full-page ads printed in local newspapers. She also flew as a stewardess for United Airlines. Stationed in San Francisco, she later returned to Salt Lake City to fly aboard DC 3 and DC 6 aircraft. At the end of Clarence's mission she boarded a ship for the first time and sailed to Europe with Clarence's parents to meet him. They married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 16, 1953 and recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.



In 1959, Margaret was selected as Mrs. Utah. After the birth of her four boys, Margaret continued her education at the University of Utah, earning her BS and MFA. In 1962 she started her teaching career at Weber State College, where she was an Associate Professor in the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance for the next 30 years. She genuinely cared about her students and developed many close friendships.



Maggie loved to travel. She and Clarence visited 97 countries. She was especially fond of cruising. During her later years, it wasn't unusual for her to be honored as the most travelled cruise member aboard ship. A highlight of their travel experiences was their 2007 participation in the Delta Airlines/Siteseer Challenge, where various teams flew to an unknown destination accompanied by a film crew. After each trip, voters nationwide judged the videos and eliminated one team at a time until Margaret & Clarence were declared the winners. This adventure took them to Budapest, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, and Dubai.



Margaret had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and took advantage of numerous opportunities to serve the Savior and her fellow beings. She was deeply loyal, loving, well organized, and one who taught others to "accentuate the positive." She loved her miniature schnauzers, going to Savers with Dorothy Giles, and sharing jewelry with her daughters-in-law, granddaughters, and great-granddaughters.



She is survived by husband Clarence, children Scott (Nancy), Brian (Jerilyn), and Mike (Nancy), 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and her dog Boo, who was by her side until the end. She was preceded in death by her son David, and siblings Francis, Bert and John.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.