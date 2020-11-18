Menu
Margaret White
1922 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1922
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Bear River High School
LDS Business College
Salt Lake Temple
Margaret White's passing at the age of 98 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton in Tremonton, UT .

Published by Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Garland Cemetery
Garland, Garland, Utah 84312
Funeral services provided by:
Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton
