Joan Cole Willson



August 9, 1936 – August 23, 2020



Margaret Joan Cole Willson, 84, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Mountain Ridge Senior Care Center in Ogden, Utah.



She was born to John R. Cole and Margaret Chase Cole in Ogden, Utah. She had one sister, Nancy Hori who was the best of friends. When she was young, she took dance and piano lessons. She loved the sun and you would always see her laying out for a beautiful tan.



Growing up in the summers the family always spent fun times at Bear Lake, Lava Hot Springs, and Yellowstone. If the family wasn't tripping, she would be at Rainbow Gardens or Lorin Farr Park swimming. In recent years she spent a lot of time at Crystal Hot springs.



She married Robert H. Willson and together they had four children, Robbie, Jamelle, Craig and Mitch. Three separate tragedies hit early in her life, losing her husband Bob, son Robbie and daughter Jamelle. She was also preceded in death by her parents and son Mitch.



She is survived by her son Craig (Lisa) Willson, 6 grandkids Nan, Jace, Reese, Chad, Challis, Tukker and 3 step-grandkids, Joshua, Jackie, Christy and several great-grandchildren, her sister Nancy (Sam) Hori and niece Michelle (Randy) Hunt.



An Open House in honor of Joan will be held for family and friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. A Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Washington Heights Memorial Park.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.