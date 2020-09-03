Margaret Pearl LeFevre Woolsey, 92, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.



Margaret was born November 19, 1927 in Panguitch, Utah to Pearl Houston and Leon LeFevre, the youngest of nine children.



Margaret married Klint Woolsey on May 30, 1948 in Fredonia, Arizona. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved to Layton where they raised their five children. Margaret and Klint enjoyed 53 years together before Klint's passing in 2001.



She worked for the Mountain Bell Telephone Company and Clover Club Foods.



Margaret and Klint loved the outdoors and created many memories camping and fishing with family and friends. Her hands were always busy serving others, crocheting family gifts, and making sweet treats.



For the past 20 years she enjoyed her mornings with the "Breakfast Bunch" at McDonalds.



Her greatest treasures were her family, friends, and her love for the Savior. She made each grandchild feel special.



Margaret is survived by five children, Trudie (Brent) Hammer, Tom (Gail) Woolsey, Tammy (Kirk) Black, Louise (Adams) Love, Marie (Stewart) Barlow, 26 grandchildren and 73 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

