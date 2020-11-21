Margaret Young's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cole Funeral Services in Rockville, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margaret in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cole Funeral Services website.
Published by Cole Funeral Services on Nov. 21, 2020.
