Margarita Rios de Contreras, 80, went on to be reunited with her eldest daughter, and her parents on Monday, October 26, 2020.



A loving and devoted mother of five, she was born in Jalisco, México, June 10, 1940. The daughter of Guillermo and Rafaela, she lived in Mexico most of her life until she moved to California with her three oldest children and husband. After suffering from a tragic accident in 1997, she re-located with her youngest two to Burley, Idaho, to be closer to her oldest son and her enormous family. In 2012, she moved to be with her baby daughter in Utah until the last day she shared with us on earth.



Margarita loved to take care of people. It didn't matter what time you showed up at her house, she was always ready to serve you a hot plate of food or a cup of coffee. An avid card player, she loved playing blackjack with her sister-in-law Alicia and other family and friends. She loved spending time in her yard tending to her garden but what she loved most was being with her family. She was a proud military mom of her Marine son, Armando, and Airman daughter, Ruby. She had a very energetic soul and loved to pick an argument or fight with her loved ones. Those who took her up that challenge were quickly dismissed by her with an "ayyyy you're crazy," or her other favorite phrase "ooooooh poor spider."



Those she left behind are her sons, Hector Contreras of Burley, ID; Jorge Contreras of Burley, ID; Armando Contreras of San Pedro, CA; daughter Ruby Contreras of Layton; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, brothers, Ramon Quirino Rios of Sundown, TX; Joel Rios of La Garita, Jalisco, Mexico; and Jose Rios of Burley, ID. Welcoming her into heaven are her parents, her daughter, Rubicelia, and several brothers and sisters.



Margarita's youngest daughter, Ruby, would like to thank all of the caregivers at Rocky Mountain Care Center in Clearfield, UT. Specifically, she'd like to thank Cheryl for making her burritos and Olympia for caring for her as her own mother. You two don't know how much your love and care of Margarita means to her family. Ruby can never thank you enough for taking care of her old lady.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1 pm at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm with vigil service at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd.



