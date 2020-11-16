Menu
Margarita Rodriguez
1932 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1932
DIED
November 13, 2020
Margarita Rodriguez's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pecos Funeral Home - Pecos in Pecos, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pecos Funeral Home
607 W. 3rd, Pecos, Texas 79772
Nov
18
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
Pecos, Texas, Pecos, Texas 79772
Funeral services provided by:
Pecos Funeral Home - Pecos
