Margarita Vasquez's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sowiecki Funeral Home in Taunton, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margarita in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sowiecki Funeral Home website.
Published by Sowiecki Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
