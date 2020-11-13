Menu
Margarlean Whorton
1983 - 2020
BORN
November 22, 1983
DIED
November 8, 2020
Margarlean Whorton's passing at the age of 36 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Curry-Welborn Funeral Home - Mt. Pleasant in Mt. Pleasant, TX .

Published by Curry-Welborn Funeral Home - Mt. Pleasant on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Curry-Welborn Funeral Home
2256 N. Edwards Ave., Mount Pleasant, Texas 75455
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mt Gilmore Baptist Church
412 MLK Ave., Mt. Pleasant, Texas 75455
Curry-Welborn Funeral Home - Mt. Pleasant
