Margie Epps
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1931
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Margie Epps's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary and Crematory in Macon, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hart's Mortuary and Crematory website.

Published by Hart's Mortuary and Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Knowles Chapel Cemetery
Knowles Chapel Rd., Sparta, Georgia 31087
Funeral services provided by:
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
