Margie Lois (Hoyt) Feldman
October 27, 1930-November 7, 2020
Our angel mother, grandmother, and great grandmother is dancing in heaven, celebrating her reunion with loved ones. She was affectionately known as Mamaw by her family. Margie passed away on November 7th, 2020 with loved ones by her side. She was born October 27, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio to Arthur Paul Hoyt and Elizabeth Jean Thorpe.
Margie lived a full and happy life. She brought joy and happiness to all she met and loved helping others.
She married Jack Roger Feldman November 11, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana. They lived in Indianapolis before moving to Iowa. She loved to dance and Margie and Jack were always dancing together. Sometime later they found the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and moved to Bennion, Utah. She made family life fun with dance parties, water fights, hide & seek, and contests for chores. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a positive outlook. She was a talented seamstress. She would sew costumes, clothes, prom dresses, wedding gowns and the most exquisite quilts. Margie was a talented artist, and loved to oil-paint nature, especially her beloved mountains. She also loved to write. She published books, poems, and children's stories. She created a special poem for each child and grandchild. She painted many beautiful oil paintings and gave one to all of her family.
She remained active in the Church of Jesus Christ all her life and had a strong testimony that she loved to share. Family is the most important thing to Margie. She had a way of making everyone feel they were the most important person and profoundly loved.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry, her parents, and her husband.
She is survived by her children: Jack (Marie) Feldman Jr., Janet (John) Rasmussen, Judy (Kerry) Bishop; 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild; as well as several cousins, nieces & nephews, and one sister-in-law.
A Memorial Service will be held for family only at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Glenmoor 8th Ward Chapel, 4200 W. Skye Dr (9800 S.) Salt Lake City, Utah. Interment will follow at Redwood Memorial Estates Cemetery.
Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, we invite any who would like to view the service to join us at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC3yytVFegbSH7bmhbNWjsZA
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.