Margie Gillette
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1934
DIED
November 27, 2020
Margie Gillette's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center in Michigan Center, MI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center
GUEST BOOK
In Loving Memory of Margie Gillette,

I will always remember your loving smile and the kind words you spoke.

You will always live in our hearts and prayers .

Thank you for being a part of my life.

Brent Dillon

Friend
December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
I am so sorry, Paula. Your mom was one of the sweetest mom's of all of my friends while we were growing up. I loved spending time at your house. God Rest her soul. My deepest, heartfelt sympathy to you.
Friend
December 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Margie at Aeroquip in Spring Arbor loved working with her, We kept in touch for awhile after the factory closed.
Friend
December 2, 2020
Sorry to read about your moms passing , Paula . Every little thing is gonna be alright

sfca
Classmate
December 2, 2020
To the family of Margie, so sorry for your loss. I worked with Margie at Aeroquip. She was a wonderful, kind lady I always looked up to her.
Friend
December 1, 2020
Paula I’m very Sorry for your loss.. may god bless during this time
Friend
December 1, 2020