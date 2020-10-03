Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Margie Johnson Halling, 58, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on September 30, 2020, after a valiant, three month fight with stage 4 cancer.

Margie was born on September 4, 1962 in Provo, Utah, a daughter of Ray and Elaine Hair Johnson, the youngest of their 10 children. She spent her early years in the tiny town of Leamington, Utah, raised by her mother after her father passed away when Margie was only 4 years old. When Margie was 8, her mother's health no longer allowed her to raise her youngest children, and Margie went to live with her eldest sister, Jean, and her family in Lehi, Utah. She again moved homes when she entered high school, going to live with another sister, Colleen, in Brigham City, Utah. It was while living in Brigham City that Margie met her future husband, Karl, in a high school typing class.

Margie graduated from Box Elder High School in 1980, and then BYU with a BA in music pedagogy.

She married her sweetheart, Karl Robert Halling, on August 26, 1983 in the Salt Lake Temple, after writing faithfully to him during his two-year church mission to Germany. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and attended the Forest Hills Ward, where she served in many callings, especially in primary.

Margie was a talented flutist and musician, and she was passionate about both playing and teaching beautiful music. She was a private music teacher for more than 30 years, and loved her students dearly. She also insisted that each of her five children learn to play the piano and another instrument. They did this more or less willingly, and her home was always full of music.

Most of all, Margie loved her family. She was a stay-at-home mother for most of her children's lives, and they always knew she loved them and was there for them. She adored her grandchildren, and spent hours baking cookies, sewing, Skyping, and playing with them. She often traveled to visit grandchildren who live out of state, and her favorite thing was to have all of her family gathered together. She was the center of her home and her family, and they were blessed to be loved by her.

Surviving are her husband, Karl; her children, Mandy (Mark) Mathews; Jenny (Kaid) Harper; Seth (Brenda) Halling; Sean (Melissa) Halling; and Emily Halling; 12 grandchildren and three more on the way. She is also survived by her siblings, Reese (Kay) Johnson; Marie (Rod) Vincent; Mark Johnson; Paul Johnson; MaryLynn (Leon) Van Sickle; Colleen (Bob) Kellett; Larry (Shannon) Johnson; and her mother-in-law, Karen Halling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Jean (Kay) Stone; and Loree Johnson, and her father-in-law, Darwin Halling.

Graveside services will be held at the Mantua Cemetery, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mask and a chair.

A viewing will be held the night before, October 5, 2020, from 6-8:00 pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S, Brigham City, Utah. Masks are recommended.

