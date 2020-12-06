Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margie Pierce
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1932
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
First United Methodist Church
Margie Pierce's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Little-Davenport Funeral Home in Gainesville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Margie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Little-Davenport Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Little-Davenport Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Belton Baptist Church
6553 Grove St, Lula, Georgia 30554
Funeral services provided by:
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Little Davenport Funeral Home
December 6, 2020