Margie Sorrells
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1944
DIED
November 29, 2020
Margie Sorrells's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services in Bessemer City, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy PO Box 366, Bessemer City, NC 28016
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy PO Box 366, Bessemer City, NC 28016
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
