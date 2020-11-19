Menu
Margie Stancel
1946 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1946
DIED
November 14, 2020
Margie Stancel's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cleveland Funeral Home website.

Published by Cleveland Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory
150 Sawnee Dr., Cumming, Georgia 30040
Nov
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory
150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040
Nov
20
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Green Lawn Cemetery
950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076
Funeral services provided by:
Cleveland Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alexander Funeral Home
November 19, 2020