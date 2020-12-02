Menu
Margret Sullivan
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1933
DIED
November 21, 2020
Margret Sullivan's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home in Warrensville Heights, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home website.

Published by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Warrensville Heights
25900 Emery Road, Warrensville Heights, Ohio 44128
Funeral services provided by:
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home
