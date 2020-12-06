Menu
Maria Cantu
1939 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1939
DIED
December 1, 2020
Maria Cantu's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen in McAllen, TX .

Published by Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd., McAllen, Texas 78501
Dec
6
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd., McAllen, TX 78501
Dec
6
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd., McAllen, TX 78501
Dec
6
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd., McAllen, Texas 78501
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
, McAllen, Texas
Dec
7
Interment
1:00p.m.
Rio Grande Valley State Veterans' Cemetery
, Mission, Texas
Dec
7
Interment
1:00p.m.
Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery
2520 South Inspiration Road, Mission, Texas 78572
Funeral services provided by:
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
