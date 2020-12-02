Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maria Chavez
1925 - 2020
BORN
October 29, 1925
DIED
November 29, 2020
Maria Chavez's passing at the age of 95 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith Funeral Home in Chelsea, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Smith Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Rose Church
600 Broadway, Chelsea, Massachusetts 02150
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.