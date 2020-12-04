Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maria Dominguez
1920 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1920
DIED
January 1, 2020
ABOUT
Greenwood Cemetery
Maria Dominguez's passing at the age of 100 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pecos Funeral Home - Pecos in Pecos, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pecos Funeral Home - Pecos website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pecos Funeral Home - Pecos on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pecos Funeral Home Chapel
607 W. 3rd Street, Pecos, Texas 79772
Dec
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
Pecos, Texas, Pecos, Texas 79772
Funeral services provided by:
Pecos Funeral Home - Pecos
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.