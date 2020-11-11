Menu
Maria Fajardo-Callahan
1981 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1981
DIED
November 9, 2020
Maria Fajardo-Callahan's passing at the age of 39 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by L R Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the L R Petty Funeral Home website.

Published by L R Petty Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Callahan Cemetery
Speck Ridge Rd, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Funeral services provided by:
L R Petty Funeral Home
