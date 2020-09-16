Maria Josephine Federico, 57, passed away on September 8, 2020.



She was born on August 30, 1936, to Cecilia Baca in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She graduated from Bernalillo High School.



Josie as we called her was a homemaker where she cared for her children and grandchildren.



She also was a caring person towards others in need.



Josie enjoyed family gatherings where eating meals, playing cards, dancing, and singing took place. She spent her time watching movies, going to parks and visiting neighbors.



She always displayed a happy spirit always laughing and telling jokes. Josie had a good memory and kept in contact with those she loved.



We will cherish the days, years, and moments we spent with her. Love, your family.



Maria Josephine is survived by her son John Arellanes and daughter Teresa Federico, sister Jennifer Trujillo, brothers; Ramon Trujillo and Frankie Trujillo, four grandchildren; Esmerelda, Alejandro, Daniela, and Jennifer.



She is preceded in death by her Mother Cecilia Baca.



A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, Virtually by ZOOM. A time and link will be shared later this week.



Due to the pandemic, close family members will gather together afterword.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.