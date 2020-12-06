Maria Foxman, 67, of Logan Utah passed away on December 4th, 2020 in Ogden Utah with her daughter by her side. She was born in Nyack. New York to Wayne William Haring Sr. and Luci Marie Pippi on June 21, 1953.
Maria went to school in Pearl River, NY. She worked as a Paralegal and then became the Director of Inventory Control for Daytop Village for 10 years.
Maria is survived by her father Wayne William Haring Sr. and her stepmother Frieda Haring. Her daughter Crystal (Douglas) Stephens. Her sons Kenneth Hotaling and Eddie John (Kim) Hotaling Jr. She was blessed with 7 beautiful grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She loved hosting sleepovers with her grandkids.
Additionally, Maria is survived by her siblings. Her sister Nadine (John Kegel) King from Utah. Her brother Wayne (Betteanne) Haring Jr. from New York. Her stepbrother David (Mellissa) Soto from Texas. Her stepsister Linda (Marty) Terwilliger from Connecticut. Maria was predeceased by her mother Lucia Marie Pippi.
Her best friends were her family and her cat Mimi. She frequently talked about how much her family had so proudly accomplished. Maria had a passion for the NY Yankees and called her father every game to discuss their game strategy. She loved calling her stepmom for prayers and inspiration as she was her spiritual rock. She frequently relied on her sister and brother-in-law Nadine and John for friendship, comfort, and good food. Maria was a great mom who spent a lot of time with her daughter Crystal going up to Jackson Hole and enjoying any place that had water, she loved the sound of water hitting the shore.
A special thank you to both Mc-Kay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah for taking constant care of Maria and ensuring nothing but her comfort. Thank you for letting her have her daughter by her side as she spent her final days on earth. We are all deeply thankful for the beautiful life Maria had.
Services entrusted to and Myers Mortuary Ogden, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.