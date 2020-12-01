Menu
Maria Galindo
1925 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1925
DIED
November 23, 2020
Maria Galindo's passing at the age of 95 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Salinas Funeral Home in Elsa, TX .

Published by Salinas Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Service
10:00a.m.
Salinas Funeral Home
304 E. Edinburg Avenue, Elsa, TX 78543
Funeral services provided by:
Salinas Funeral Home
