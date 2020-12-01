Maria Galindo's passing at the age of 95 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Salinas Funeral Home in Elsa, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Maria in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Salinas Funeral Home website.
Published by Salinas Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
